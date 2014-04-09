SHANGHAI, April 9 Hong Kong shares ended at its
highest in 11 weeks on Wednesday, as a rebound in casino shares
and index-heavyweight Tencent pushed the index to its best close
since end-January.
The Hang Seng Index closed up 1.1 percent. The China
Enterprises Index of the leading offshore Chinese
listings in Hong Kong was up 0.6 percent.
Hong Kong casino stocks climbed back into positive
territory, putting an end to a downward spin many had fallen
into in recent days after peaking at the beginning of the month
on positive gambling revenue data from Macau.
Wynn Macau Ltd closed up 3.9 percent, Galaxy
Entertainment Group Ltd was up 3.4 percent, and Sands
China Ltd gained 3.4 percent.
Shares in Tencent Holdings Ltd, a dominating force
on the Hang Seng, were also up, gaining 2.8 percent as the stock
continued to see-saw on continuing investor concerns about the
over-valuation of tech shares.
Shares in Hong Kong listed Russian aluminium giant Rusal
jumped 6.6 percent after lenders to the world's
largest aluminium producer agreed not to take action against it
on any defaults for up to three months.
But Pacific Century Premium Developments saw its
shares tumble 21.5 percent to their lowest level since July 2012
after the property firm announced it would sell its office and
retail complex Beijing Pacific Century Place for HK$7.2 billion
($928.44 million).
The firm also announced it would be exploring ways to expand
its shareholder base in filings to the Hong Kong stock exchange.
($1 = 7.7550 Hong Kong Dollars)
