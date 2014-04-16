BEIJING, April 16 Hong Kong shares finished slightly up on Wednesday, with investors relieved about China's slightly better-than-expected economic growth, which eased fears of a dramatic slowdown.

The Hang Seng Index closed up 0.1 percent at 22,696.01 points. The China Enterprises Index of the leading offshore Chinese listings in Hong Kong was also up 0.1 percent.

Official data released earlier in the day showed China's economy grew 7.4 percent in the first quarter from a year earlier, above expectations of 7.3 percent.

It was the slowest pace of growth in six quarters but was not enough to raise expectations of further stimulus, limiting further impetus for stock market gains.

Auto shares had a mixed day, with some companies gaining while others continued to head into negative territory after losses on Tuesday, as investors appraised company-by-company growth prospects.

