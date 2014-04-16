BEIJING, April 16 Hong Kong shares finished
slightly up on Wednesday, with investors relieved about China's
slightly better-than-expected economic growth, which eased fears
of a dramatic slowdown.
The Hang Seng Index closed up 0.1 percent at
22,696.01 points. The China Enterprises Index of the
leading offshore Chinese listings in Hong Kong was also up 0.1
percent.
Official data released earlier in the day showed China's
economy grew 7.4 percent in the first quarter from a year
earlier, above expectations of 7.3 percent.
It was the slowest pace of growth in six quarters but was
not enough to raise expectations of further stimulus, limiting
further impetus for stock market gains.
Auto shares had a mixed day, with some companies gaining
while others continued to head into negative territory after
losses on Tuesday, as investors appraised company-by-company
growth prospects.
(Reporting By Natalie Thomas; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)