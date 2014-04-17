BEIJING, April 17 Hong Kong shares finished
slightly higher on Thursday in the lowest trading volume since
mid-February, as investors geared up for the Easter holiday.
The Hang Seng Index closed up 0.3 percent at
22,760.24 and down 1.1 percent on the week. The China
Enterprises Index of the leading offshore Chinese
listings in Hong Kong was up 0.4 percent. Market turnover for
the key index was HK$1.04 billion ($134.12 million).
Telecommunications conglomerate PCCW gained 2.3
percent, after the company said it raised over HK$50 million
($6.45 million) from sales of more than 9 million shares in its
subsidiary Pacific Century Premium Development.
But Citic Pacific shares fell 3.1 percent after
details emerged on Wednesday night about the firm's agreement to
buy the main operating unit of its parent, state-backed CITIC
Group, for $36.5 billion in a stock and cash deal.
The stock previously jumped 30 percent when CITIC Group Corp
injected prime operating assets into the Hong Kong-listed firm
at the end of March.
The Hong Kong stock exchange will close for Good Friday on
April 18 and Easter Monday on April 21.
($1 = 7.7544 Hong Kong Dollars)
(Reporting By Natalie Thomas; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)