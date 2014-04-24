BEIJING, April 24 Hong Kong shares posted modest
gains on Thursday, helped by a strong rebound in some telecoms
shares after the previous session's sell-off, and by company
results.
The Hang Seng Index closed up 0.2 percent at
22,562.80 points. The China Enterprises Index of the
leading offshore Chinese listings in Hong Kong ended up 0.4
percent.
China Unicom Hong Kong Ltd was the biggest gainer
on the Hang Seng index, rising 3.8 percent after investors
bought back the stock following a sell-off on Wednesday when its
main competitor China Mobile Ltd posted its worst
quarterly results in 5 years.
China Mobile slipped 0.4 percent, after sliding 2.6 percent
the previous day.
Shares of GOME Electrical Appliances rose 4.9
percent, hitting their highest since April 2012 after the
Chinese home appliance retailer said it expected to see a sharp
rise in its first-quarter profit.
Summit Ascent Holdings Ltd closed up 6.2 percent
after it said it would raise its stake in a casino resort
project in Russia by 14 percent for $20.2 million. The deal
would be funded by proceeds from a share sale.
(Reporting By Natalie Thomas; Editing by Kim Coghill)