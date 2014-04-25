US STOCKS-Wall St set to open higher after govt shutdown averted
* Futures up: Dow 40 pts, S&P 5.75 pts, Nasdaq 17.25 pts (Adds details, comment, updates prices)
BEIJING, April 25 Hong Kong shares fell on Friday as concerns about the state of China's economy and the health of its banking sector clouded positive earnings from several Chinese firms.
The Hang Seng Index closed down 1.5 percent. The China Enterprises Index of the leading offshore Chinese listings in Hong Kong was down 1.4 percent.
On the week, the HSI shed 2.4 percent, its biggest weekly fall since the week ended March 14. It is down 4.1 percent so far this year.
Bank of China's Hong Kong listed shares fell 1.5 percent despite the fourth-largest lender posting a higher than expected rise in its first-quarter net profit, as investors remained unconvinced about the overall health of the sector.
Anhui Conch Cement Co Ltd was similarly shunned by investors, falling 4.1 percent despite reporting on Thursday that first-quarter profit more than doubled to 2.5 billion yuan ($400.1 million). (Reporting by Natalie Thomas; Editing by Kim Coghill)
* Futures up: Dow 40 pts, S&P 5.75 pts, Nasdaq 17.25 pts (Adds details, comment, updates prices)
SRINAGAR, India, May 1 Pakistani soldiers killed two members of an Indian army patrol on the de facto border in the disputed Kashmir region on Monday and then mutilated their bodies, the Indian army said, vowing to exact revenge.