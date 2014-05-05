BEIJING May 5 Hong Kong shares finished lower on Monday, after a private survey showed mainland manufacturing activity contracting for a fourth straight month, triggering a sell-off across the board.

The Hang Seng Index closed down 1.3 percent. The China Enterprises Index of the leading offshore Chinese listings in Hong Kong was down 0.6 percent.

The HSBC/Markit purchasing managers' index (PMI) for April came in at 48.1 on Monday, lower than a preliminary reading of 48.3, though up slightly from an eight-month low of 48.0 in March.

Property stocks were some of the heaviest hit after pessimistic comments made by a top executive from the mainland's largest listed developer were leaked to the press over the holiday weekend.

Cheung Kong Holdings Ltd slid 2.5 percent, while Wharf Holdings Ltd dropped 3.1 percent. (Reporting by Natalie Thomas; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)