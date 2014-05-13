BEIJING May 13 Hong Kong shares edged up to a
two-week high on Tuesday, led by gains in property stocks amid
speculation the government may relax the city's stamp duty
rules.
The Hang Seng Index closed up 0.4 percent at
22,352.38 points, its highest since April 29. The China
Enterprises Index of the leading offshore Chinese
listings in Hong Kong was up 0.3 percent.
Property stocks registered some of the strongest gains on
the hope that the government may lengthen the time before
homeowners have to pay double stamp duty if they fail to sell
their second home.
China Overseas Land & Investment Ltd gained 3.8
percent, while Sino Land Co Ltd increased 3.4 percent.
Shares in Macau casino operator SJM Holdings Ltd
fell 2.4 percent after the firm announced lacklustre first
quarter earnings that missed expectations.
(Reporting by Natalie Thomas; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)