US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall Street opens lower as earnings roll in
April 18 U.S. stocks opened lower on Tuesday as investors weighed quarterly earnings and a possible delay in tax reforms, while keeping an eye on geopolitics.
HONG KONG May 15 Hong Kong's main index rose to its highest close in nearly a month, lifted by tech heavyweight Tencent Holdings Ltd., which posted better-than-expected results and announced a share-split.
The Hang Seng Index ended up 0.7 percent at 22,730.86 points, its highest close since April 17.
The China Enterprises Index of the leading offshore Chinese listings in Hong Kong was down 0.2 percent. Mainland indexes both fell more than 1 percent on Thursday.
Tencent jumped 5.8 percent on its first quarter results and news it would conduct a five-for-one share split to attract small investors.
The energy and telecommunication sectors were drags for H-shares, with China Telecom Corp Ltd down 2.7 percent, and Sinopec Corp losing 1.1 percent. (Reporting by Grace Li; Editing by Richard Borsuk)
LONDON, April 18 UK stocks fell sharply on Tuesday, with the bluechip FTSE 100 poised for its sharpest one-day drop since the aftermath of last year's Brexit referendum, after Prime Minister Theresa May called for an early election.