HONG KONG May 16 Hong Kong's benchmark index
produced its best week in more than eight months on Friday,
although it finished slightly lower on the day due to
consolidation in the financial and property sectors.
The Hang Seng Index closed down 0.1 percent at
22,712.91 points, but rose 3.9 percent in its strongest week
since Sept 6, 2013.
The China Enterprises Index of the leading offshore
Chinese listings in Hong Kong was down 0.2 percent, and 2.8
percent higher on the week.
Among rising stocks in Hong Kong was property developer
Greentown China Holdings Ltd, which jumped 2.8 percent
after fellow developer Sunac China Holdings Ltd said
it was in talks to buy 30 percent of the company. Sunac shares
were down 6.5 percent.
Property stocks erased some weekly gains as investors
started to take profit, with China Overseas Land & Investment
Ltd down 1.7 percent.
(Reporting By Grace Li; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)