HONG KONG May 21 Hong Kong's benchmark index
ended flat on Wednesday, with gains by Lenovo Group on solid
earnings offset by drops for HSBC and subway train operator MTR
Corp Ltd.
The Hang Seng Index ended barely changed at 22,836.52
points.
The China Enterprises Index of the leading offshore
Chinese listings in Hong Kong climbed 1.1 percent, as sentiment
improved tracking a firmer close in mainland markets. China
Railway Group Ltd led the rise, up 4.1 percent, and
Guangzhou Automobile Group Co Ltd surged 4 percent.
Lenovo, the world's fourth-largest smartphone
vendor, posted a forecast-matching $817.2 million net profit for
fiscal 2013/14 at midday. Its shares rose 3.4 percent on their
best day in six weeks.
HSBC Holdings declined 1.1 percent on concern over
its exposure to potential fines as it was accused by European
Union antitrust regulators of rigging financial benchmarks
linked to the euro.
MTR Corp slipped 1 percent.
(Reporting by Donny Kwok; Editing by xxx)