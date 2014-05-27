HONG KONG May 27 The index for Hong Kong
listings of China companies on Tuesday had its biggest loss
since May 9, pulled down by weaker Chinese bank stocks.
The Hang Seng Index closed down 0.1 percent at
22,944.30 points. The China Enterprises Index of the
leading offshore Chinese listings in Hong Kong was down 0.4
percent.
Chinese banks were among the biggest index drags, with China
Merchants Bank down 1.7 percent and Industrial and
Commercial Bank of China off 0.2 percent.
Wharf Holdings, a developer and owner of shopping
malls in Hong Kong, took the biggest hit among Hang Seng
Index components, diving 3.5 percent after mainland media said
the city's leader Leung Chun-ying raised the possibility of
slowing the flow of visitors.
(Reporting by Grace Li; Editing by Richard Borsuk)