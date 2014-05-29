HONG KONG May 29 Hong Kong shares finished
lower on Thursday, as gains from a stronger Chinese insurance
sector narrowed in the afternoon and were outweighed by weaker
index heavyweight Tencent.
The Hang Seng Index closed down 0.3 percent at
23,010.14 points. The China Enterprises Index of the
leading offshore Chinese listings in Hong Kong inched down 0.1
percent.
Tencent Holdings shed 3.1 percent, the biggest
drag on Hong Kong's benchmark index. China's state media
reported this week China will begin a month-long crackdown on
the company's popular WeChat messaging application, the latest
in a series of curbs on online freedom of expression.
Chinese insurers rose after Morgan Stanley upgraded the
sector. China Life Insurance added another 1.0 percent
after Wednesday's 3 percent jump, closing at its highest since
April 17.
