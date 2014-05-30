HONG KONG May 30 Hong Kong shares finished their best month this year on Friday, underpinned by strength in property developers and Chinese banks.

The Hang Seng Index ended up 0.3 percent at 23,081.65 points. The China Enterprises Index of the leading offshore Chinese listings in Hong Kong gained 0.6 percent.

The two indexes added 4.3 and 4.8 percent, respectively, in May, their best month this year.

Property stocks outperformed, bolstered by a drop in U.S. bond yields to 11-month lows which indicates low interest rate are likely to linger for some time. Cheung Kong Holdings Ltd jumped 1.1 percent to its highest since January 2008.

Dongfeng Motor Group was the top percentage gainer among H-shares, up 4.6 percent and closing at a near five-month high. Its stock surged 15.5 percent during the past two weeks, helped by Beijing's recent support for the auto industry.

The Hong Kong stock exchange will close on Monday for the Dragon Boat Festival and reopen on Tuesday, June 3.

(Reporting by Grace Li; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)