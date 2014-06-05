HONG KONG, June 5 Hong Kong's main share index
was dragged lower on Thursday by heavyweights Tencent and HSBC
Holdings, though H-shares rose slightly lifted by auto and
insurance companies.
The Hang Seng Index closed down 0.2 percent at
23,109.66 points. But the China Enterprises Index of the
leading offshore Chinese listings in Hong Kong rose 0.5 percent.
Bourse volume remained below 20-day average for a second
day.
Carmakers led H-share gains. Dongfeng Motor Group
surged 4.2 percent to close at this year's highest. BYD
and Great Wall Motor also gained 3.5 and 1.7
percent, respectively.
Tencent Holdings fell 0.7 percent and HSBC
Holdings Plc lost 0.4 percent.
(Reporting by Grace Li; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)