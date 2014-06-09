HONG KONG, June 9 Hong Kong shares snapped a
three-day losing streak on Monday after U.S. jobs and China
export data bolstered the view that the global economy is
improving.
The Hang Seng Index closed up 0.7 percent at
23,117.47 points. The China Enterprises Index of the
leading offshore Chinese listings in Hong Kong added 0.6
percent.
Hong Kong property firms outperformed, buoyed by the hopes
for improving house sales in the second half of the year.
Henderson Land Development climbed 2.3 percent, while
Cheung Kong Holdings rose 1.0 percent.
But a weaker Macau gaming sector capped gains. Sands China
and Galaxy Entertainment Group, the two
casino stocks on the Hang Seng, each sank more than 2.4 percent.
The biggest percentage loser on the H-share index was Great
Wall Motor, which tumbled more than 6 percent after
May sales released late on Friday showed a decline of 15.7
percent from a year earlier.
(Reporting by Grace Li; Editing by Kim Coghill)