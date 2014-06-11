HONG KONG, June 11 Hong Kong shares slipped on
Wednesday as some investors cashed in recent gains after the
benchmark index the previous day reached its highest close since
Jan. 2.
The Hang Seng Index closed down 0.3 percent at
23,257.29 points. The China Enterprises Index of the
leading offshore Chinese listings in Hong Kong edged down 0.1
percent.
China Mobile lost 2.1 percent, making it the
biggest percentage loser among benchmark components. Property
companies and utilities were among the biggest losers.
China Huishan Dairy Holdings climbed 2.2 percent
ahead of full-year results later on Wednesday. Information from
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd. showed that JP Morgan
bought more than 80 million of its shares last week.
