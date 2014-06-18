HONG KONG, June 18 Hong Kong shares finished a choppy session little changed on Wednesday, with turnover staying low as global markets brace for results from the U.S. Federal Reserve policymaking meeting.

The Hang Seng Index closed down 0.1 percent at 23,181.72 points. The China Enterprises Index of the leading offshore Chinese listings in Hong Kong lost 0.2 percent.

Soft China housing data released in the morning hurt developers listed in Hong Kong. China Overseas Land & Investment and China Resources Land shed 0.3 and 1.2 percent, respectively.

China's average new home prices edged down for the first time in two years in May, official data showed, underlining a downtrend taking hold in the market as the economy slows.

Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group jumped 5.8 percent to close at its highest since April 10 after posting solid results late on Tuesday. The company said on Wednesday it has agreed to buy U.S.-based diamond jeweller Hearts on Fire Co for $150 million in a move to extend its high-end product range.

