HONG KONG, July 2 Hong Kong's benchmark index
climbed to its highest close in almost seven months on
Wednesday, buoyed by upbeat China and U.S. data and an
outperforming property sector.
The Hang Seng Index rose 1.6 percent at 23,549.62
points, the highest close since Dec. 10. Wednesday produced the
biggest one-day gain in more than 7 weeks.
The China Enterprises Index of the leading offshore
Chinese listings in Hong Kong gained 1.1 percent.
Wednesday's gains also pushed the Hang Seng back into
positive territory for the year, up 1.0 percent.
Manufacturing activity in China and the U.S. expanded in
June, data showed on Tuesday, when Hong Kong markets were closed
for a public holiday.
High-yielding, defensive Hong Kong property developers were
broadly higher aided by improved liquidity. The real estate
sub-sector index was up 2.5 percent.
Henderson Land Development added 3.6 percent and
Cheung Kong Holdings rose 3.5 percent to its highest
since December 2007.
