HONG KONG, July 8 Hong Kong shares finished flat
on Tuesday, as gains in utilities offset losses in Macau casino
stocks on concerns that revenues would suffer as gamblers
focused on the final week of the World Cup.
The Hang Seng Index closed barely changed at
23,541.38 points. The China Enterprises Index of the
leading offshore Chinese listings in Hong Kong was up 0.2
percent.
Among Macau gaming stocks, Galaxy Entertainment Group
shed 2.7 percent and Wynn Macau 1.4 percent.
Barclays said in a note on Tuesday it expects total gross
gaming revenue in July to decline 6 percent from a year earlier.
Li & Fung dropped 1.5 percent, snapping a 9-day
winning streak, ahead of the listing of its new unit Global
Brands Group on Wednesday after a spin-off.
Lenovo Group jumped another 2.9 percent to a
5-month high, following Monday's gain of 1 percent after Beijing
approved its proposed $2.3 billion deal to buy IBM Corp's
low-end server business last Friday.
(Reporting by Grace Li; Editing by Kim Coghill)