HONG KONG, July 9 Hong Kong shares fell the most in two-half weeks on Wednesday, weighed down by weaker U.S. and China markets, with Internet giant Tencent the biggest drag.

Sentiment was further hit after data showed China's consumer price inflation cooled slightly more than expected in June, pointing to lingering weakness in the world's second-largest economy.

Across-the-board selling pushed the Hang Seng Index down 1.6 percent to 23,176.07 points. The benchmark index had its worst daily loss since June 23 after hovering around the year's high for a week.

The China Enterprises Index of the leading offshore Chinese listings in Hong Kong also fell by 1.6 percent in its worst day since June 23.

Tencent dived 3.3 percent, tracking losses in Internet names on the Nasdaq the day before, while Chinese banks were under-performers. (Reporting by Grace Li; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)