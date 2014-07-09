HONG KONG, July 9 Hong Kong shares fell the most
in two-half weeks on Wednesday, weighed down by weaker U.S. and
China markets, with Internet giant Tencent the biggest
drag.
Sentiment was further hit after data showed China's consumer
price inflation cooled slightly more than expected in June,
pointing to lingering weakness in the world's second-largest
economy.
Across-the-board selling pushed the Hang Seng Index
down 1.6 percent to 23,176.07 points. The benchmark index had
its worst daily loss since June 23 after hovering around the
year's high for a week.
The China Enterprises Index of the leading offshore
Chinese listings in Hong Kong also fell by 1.6 percent in its
worst day since June 23.
Tencent dived 3.3 percent, tracking losses in Internet names
on the Nasdaq the day before, while Chinese banks were
under-performers.
(Reporting by Grace Li; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)