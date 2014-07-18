HONG KONG, July 18 Hong Kong shares ended lower
on Friday, tracking losses in global markets after the downing
of a Malaysian Airlines plane over Ukraine sent investors
scurrying into defensive assets.
The Hang Seng Index closed down 0.3 percent at
23,454.79 points. The China Enterprises Index of the
leading offshore Chinese listings in Hong Kong also lost 0.3
percent.
The two indexes were up 1.0 and 0.6 percent on the week,
respectively.
Leading losses on the Hang Seng Index was Macau casino Sands
China, which lost 2.7 percent after second-quarter
earnings missed forecasts on Thursday.
Index heavyweights HSBC Holdings Plc slipped 0.6
percent and technology firm Tencent Holdings 0.5
percent.
China Overseas Land & Investment bucked the trend
with a rise of 2 percent. Most smaller Chinese developers listed
in Hong Kong were stronger too, after soft home price data
triggered hopes of more housing policy loosening by local
governments.
(Reporting by Grace Li; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)