HONG KONG, July 24 Hong Kong shares rose on Thursday, thanks to the strength of mainland stocks as investors plowed into blue chips, cheered by the progress of a trading plan that will soon make it much easier for foreigners to buy Shanghai stocks.

China markets have been rising since mainland media reported on Monday that a Hong Kong and Shanghai cross-border trading programme was expected to launch in October.

The Hang Seng Index closed up 0.7 percent at 24,141.50 points, its highest close since April 2011. The China Enterprises Index of the leading offshore Chinese listings in Hong Kong was up 1.1 percent to close at its highest since December 2013.

(Reporting by Donny Kwok; Editing by Eric Meijer)