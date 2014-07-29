HONG KONG, July 29 Hong Kong's benchmark index
ended at its highest in more than 3-1/2 years on Tuesday, as
gains accelerated in the afternoon with property developers
strong ahead of interim earnings.
The Hang Seng Index closed up 0.9 percent at
24,640.53 points, its highest since November 2010. The China
Enterprises Index of the leading offshore Chinese
listings in Hong Kong climbed 0.5 percent to finish at its
highest since Dec. 10.
Both indexes had their sixth daily gain in a row on Tuesday.
Property stocks were the key outperformers. Cheung Kong
Holdings, whose first-half results are expected on
Thursday, spiked 2.9 percent. Sun Hung Kai Properties
rose 4.4 percent to its highest since May 2013.
(Reporting by Grace Li; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)