HONG KONG, July 29 Hong Kong's benchmark index ended at its highest in more than 3-1/2 years on Tuesday, as gains accelerated in the afternoon with property developers strong ahead of interim earnings.

The Hang Seng Index closed up 0.9 percent at 24,640.53 points, its highest since November 2010. The China Enterprises Index of the leading offshore Chinese listings in Hong Kong climbed 0.5 percent to finish at its highest since Dec. 10.

Both indexes had their sixth daily gain in a row on Tuesday.

Property stocks were the key outperformers. Cheung Kong Holdings, whose first-half results are expected on Thursday, spiked 2.9 percent. Sun Hung Kai Properties rose 4.4 percent to its highest since May 2013. (Reporting by Grace Li; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)