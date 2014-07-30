HONG KONG, July 30 Hong Kong's benchmark index
climbed to fresh 3-1/2-year highs on Wednesday, with major
property developers leading the rise as investors bet on a solid
performance for first-half earnings.
The Hang Seng Index rose for the seventh straight day
to end 0.4 percent up at 24,732.21 points. It was last at these
levels in November 2010. The China Enterprises Index of
the leading offshore Chinese listings in Hong Kong slipped 0.03
percent.
Hong Kong's property sub-index climbed to a 14-month
high with Cheung Kong Holdings and Sun Hung Kai
Properties leading the rise.
Cheung Kong, whose first-half results are due on Thursday,
rose more than 3 percent to a record high before trimming gains
to end 2.2 percent up. Sun Hung Kai rose 3.2 percent to its
highest close since March 2013.
Morgan Stanley this week revised up its forecasts for Hong
Kong's home prices this year to a 5 percent gain from a 10
percent drop.
(Reporting by Donny Kwok; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)