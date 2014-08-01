HONG KONG Aug 1 Hong Kong shares finished lower
on Friday tracking softer overseas markets ahead of U.S. jobs
data later in the session, with property developer Cheung Kong
leading the slide.
The Hang Seng Index closed down 0.9 percent at
24,532.43 points, its first loss in nine sessions and its worst
day in more than 3 weeks. The China Enterprises Index of
the leading offshore Chinese listings in Hong Kong lost 1.3
percent.
On the week, the blue chip index climbed 1.3 percent in its
third straight week of gains, while the index of Chinese
companies edged down 0.1 percent.
Cheung Kong, which closed at a record high in the previous
session prior to its forecast-beating first half results, fell
4.7 percent. China Overseas Land was down 2.3 percent
after the China state-backed developer warned of challenges
ahead in the industry.
