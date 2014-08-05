HONG KONG Aug 5 Hong Kong shares finished
slightly higher on Tuesday, as strong gains from index
heavyweights HSBC and Tencent outweighed weakness at Chinese
banks and energy firms, which were under pressure in a
retracement of recent jumps.
The Hang Seng Index rose 0.2 percent at 24,648.26
points. The China Enterprises Index of the leading
offshore Chinese listings in Hong Kong was down 0.7 percent.
Tencent climbed 3.3 percent to a record high.
HSBC Holdings advanced 1.8 percent, its biggest
one-day gain since September 2013, in spite of reporting a 12
percent drop in first-half profit on Monday.
Nomura said in a note on Tuesday the earnings downgrade
cycle should stop for Europe's largest bank, citing a better
second half revenue outlook due to Asia's improving
macroeconomic situation and expectations of higher rates in
Britain and United States.
China Petroleum & Chemical Corp was the top drag
on the H-share index with a drop of 1.6 percent, sliding further
from its 6-1/2-year high last Thursday.
