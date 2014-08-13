HONG KONG Aug 13 Hong Kong's benchmark share
index finished at its highest in more than 3-1/2 years on
Wednesday, rebounding from midday losses rooted in weak data
that sparked worry about the sustainability of China's economic
recovery.
The Hang Seng Index closed up 0.8 percent at
24,890.34 points, while the China Enterprises Index of
the leading offshore Chinese listings in Hong Kong rose 1.2
percent.
A third straight winning session pushed the H-index to an
8-month high.
Instant noodle maker Tingyi Cayman Islands Holding
led gains on the Hang Seng with a rise of 3.4 percent. Sector
rival Uni-President China Holdings rose 2.9 percent to
a near 5-month high.
Hong Kong carrier Cathay Pacific Airways shed 1.7
percent despite posting first-half net profit that beat analyst
estimates.
(Reporting by Grace Li; Editing by Richard Borsuk)