BRIEF-Vardhman Special Steels appoints Sachit Jain as vice-chairman
* Says appointment of Sachit Jain, managing director as vice-chairman of the company Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
HONG KONG, Sept 2 Hong Kong shares finished flat for a third session on Tuesday, but recovered from session lows after major indexes in China's market reached fresh highs this year.
The Hang Seng Index ended barely changed at 24,749.02 points, after slipping to a three-week low in the morning.
The China Enterprises Index of the leading offshore Chinese listings in Hong Kong was up 0.1 percent, recovering from earlier losses of 1.4 percent.
HSBC Holdings PLC fell 0.5 percent. Star British fund manager Neil Woodford sold his fund's stake in the bank last month, citing concerns about the impact of potential fines from several industry-wide investigations on the group.
China National Building Material jumped more than 4 percent after Credit Suisse upgraded the stock from "neutral" to "outperform". (Reporting by Grace Li and Donny Kwok; Editing by Shri Navaratnam and Himani Sarkar)
By Susan Mathew April 28 Southeast Asian stock markets held steady on Friday with Singapore logging its fourth straight month of gains, while Indonesia posted its third straight winning month. Singapore shares eked out a small gain in the session despite data showing a rise in unemployment rate. Financials rose, with DBS Group adding 0.7 percent and United Overseas Bank 1.5 percent. The city-state's overall unemployment rate edged up to 2.3 percent in the first quarte