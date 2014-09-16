HONG KONG, Sept 16 Hong Kong's benchmark index fell for an eighth session in a row on Tuesday, hurt by a tumble in mainland markets and continued weakness in Macau casinos.

China's two major share indexes posted their biggest daily loss in more than six months on Tuesday, after a slew of weak economic data generated fresh growth worries.

The Hang Seng Index finished a typhoon-shortened session off 0.9 percent at 24,136.01 points, the lowest close since July 23.

The China Enterprises Index of the leading offshore Chinese listings in Hong Kong lost 1.1 percent, taking it also to an 8-week closing low.

Trading began in the afternoon after Typhoon Kalmaegi forced cancellation of Hong Kong's morning session.

Index heavyweights China Mobile sank 3.8 percent and Tencent Holdings 1.9 percent.

The gambling sector extended losses from Monday on a still-bearish outlook. Sands China slid 3.9 percent and Galaxy Entertainment Group declined 3.3 percent. (Reporting by Grace Li; Editing by Richard Borsuk)