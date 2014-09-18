HONG KONG, Sept 18 Hong Kong shares finished
lower on Thursday after weak Chinese housing data heightened
concerns of a deepening downtrend in the property sector that is
weighing on the broader economy.
China's new home prices fell in August for a fourth straight
month and declines spread to a record number of cities.
The Hang Seng Index ended 0.9 percent down at
24,168.72 points after it snapped an eight-day decline on
Wednesday by rising 1 pct. The China Enterprises Index
of the leading offshore Chinese listings in Hong Kong also slid
0.9 percent.
Property stocks were some of the heaviest hit. China
Resources Land sank 2.8 percent, a leading percentage
loser on the Hang Seng, and China Overseas Land & Investment
shed 1.8 percent.
China Mobile declined 1.2 percent to a three-week
closing low, while China Unicom skidded 1.7 percent.
Telcos have been under pressure since a Tuesday report on the
21st Century Business Herald said Apple Inc's iPhone 6
is not likely to enter the mainland market this year.
(Reporting by Grace Li; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)