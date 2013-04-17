* HSI -0.5 pct, CSI300 and Shanghai Comp both -0.1 pct

* Prada falls 2.3 pct on weakness in luxury market

By Gabriel Wildau and Yimou Lee

HONG KONG, April 17 China shares ended marginally lower on Wednesday, as financial were weak after a report in a state-owned media website said foreign banks had taken short positions in Chinese bank stocks, while Hong Kong shares fell for a fourth consecutive session.

The CSI300 index of the top Shanghai and Shenzhen A shares closed down 0.1 percent, as did the Shanghai Composite Index.

The Hang Seng Index fell 0.5 percent to 21,569.6, while the China Enterprise Index of top mainland companies listed in Hong Kong dropped 1.2 percent.

The official China Securities News quoted an unnamed Shenzhen-based fund company employee as saying foreign banks were taking short positions in mainland banks. It wasn't possible to confirm the report.

The mainland financial sub-index closed down 1.1 percent at its weakest level in more than three months.

Chen Shaodan, equity analyst at New Times Securities in Shenzhen, attributed a sharp drop in financial counters in recent weeks to macro-economic worries.

"Mainly it's just that the mood of the market toward the macro-economy isn't very optimistic," Chen said. "Concerns about the future of the economy have ticked up."

Minsheng Bank was the biggest drag in Shanghai, falling 2.8 percent, while China Merchants Bank fell 1.5 percent.

Citic Securities dropped 0.7 percent in Shanghai and 1.2 percent in Hong Kong after China Business News reported that China's Public Security Bureau had arrested two bond-fund managers - one from Citic and one from an unlisted firm - in connection with suspected skimming of clients' profits.

In a statement, Citic Securities said that one person was being investigated for personal reasons that did not involve the company.

HONG KONG LUXURY

Luxury stocks were under pressure in Hong Kong after luxury goods group LVMH said Louis Vuitton sales in Europe had been hit by weak demand, especially from Asian tourists, and that China's sluggish economy showed no sign of improvement.

In Hong Kong, Prada fell 2.3 percent, while Chinese watch retailer Hengdeli dropped 1.3 percent.

"Despite the fact that China and Hong Kong stocks are really cheap if you look at historical valuation, people are not going to buy them now," said Mark To, head of research at Wing Fung Financial Group.

He said the Hang Seng Index might hover around a key support level at 21,600 points.

Chinese property developer China Vanke Co Ltd rose 0.1 percent after media reported the company had entered a joint venture with Singapore's Keppel Land Ltd. to do real-estate projects in Singapore and China.