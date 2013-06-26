HONG KONG, June 26 Hong Kong shares had their
best day in nearly six months on Wednesday, as China's financial
markets calmed down after the central bank's pledge to prevent a
lasting credit crunch and investors hunted for bargains
following recent market turmoil.
The Hang Seng Index closed up 2.4 percent at
20,338.55, while the China Enterprises Index of the top
Chinese listings in Hong Kong rose 3.3 percent. For both, it was
their biggest one-day percentage gain since Jan. 2.
The CSI300 index of the leading Shanghai and
Shenzhen listings shed early losses and edged up 0.1 percent in
its first gain in six sessions, while the Shanghai Composite
Index fell 0.4 percent to 1,951.49 points.
HIGHLIGHTS:
* China banks were strong in Hong Kong as investors saw
bargains after recent plunges. Industrial and Commercial Bank of
China (ICBC) gained 6.6 percent and China Construction
Bank (CCB) rose 6.1 percent.
* China Minsheng Banking Corp jumped 6.1 percent
in Hong Kong after the bank said that a Shanghai interbank
offered rate (Shibor) hike had not caused liquidity disruption
and that the management was confident about controlling credit
risks despite the slowing economy.