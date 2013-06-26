HONG KONG, June 26 Hong Kong shares had their best day in nearly six months on Wednesday, as China's financial markets calmed down after the central bank's pledge to prevent a lasting credit crunch and investors hunted for bargains following recent market turmoil.

The Hang Seng Index closed up 2.4 percent at 20,338.55, while the China Enterprises Index of the top Chinese listings in Hong Kong rose 3.3 percent. For both, it was their biggest one-day percentage gain since Jan. 2.

The CSI300 index of the leading Shanghai and Shenzhen listings shed early losses and edged up 0.1 percent in its first gain in six sessions, while the Shanghai Composite Index fell 0.4 percent to 1,951.49 points.

HIGHLIGHTS:

* China banks were strong in Hong Kong as investors saw bargains after recent plunges. Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (ICBC) gained 6.6 percent and China Construction Bank (CCB) rose 6.1 percent.

* China Minsheng Banking Corp jumped 6.1 percent in Hong Kong after the bank said that a Shanghai interbank offered rate (Shibor) hike had not caused liquidity disruption and that the management was confident about controlling credit risks despite the slowing economy.