HONG KONG, July 5 Hong Kong shares may start
higher on Friday after Europe's two biggest central banks
surprised investors with their willingness to maintain stimulus,
but any gains on the day are unlikely to prevent a loss for the
week.
Casino operator Macau Legend Development Ltd
debuts on the Hong Kong stock exchange after slashing its
initial public offering by more than half to $283 million and
pricing the deal near the bottom of expectations.
On Thursday, the Hang Seng Index rose 1.6 percent to
20,468.7, while the China Enterprises Index of the top
Chinese listings in Hong Kong climbed 1.4 percent. On the week,
they are now down 1.6 and 3.1 percent, respectively.
Elsewhere in Asia, Japan's Nikkei was up 1.4
percent, while South Korea's KOSPI was up 0.4 percent at
0032 GMT.
Breaking away from its tradition never to precommit on
policy, the European Central Bank declared it would keep
interest rates at record lows for an extended period and may
even cut further. The Bank of England also cautioned investors
they were being too quick to bet on higher UK rates.
FACTORS TO WATCH:
* China Rongsheng Heavy Industries Group, China's
largest private shipbuilder, said on Friday it had sought
financial help from the Chinese government and big shareholders
after laying off some workers and delaying payments to
suppliers.
* Telecom Italia SpA has ended contacts with
Hutchison Whampoa Ltd on merging their Italian mobile
businesses, preferring to focus on a plan to spin off its
fixed-line network.
* The Montenegrin government has selected state-owned China
Communications Construction Company (CCCC)
to build a section of a key road linking it with neighbouring
Serbia, the country's transport minister said on Thursday.
* China, the world's second largest consumer of corn, will
hike its purchase price for the grain for state reserves this
year to help farmers, a move analysts said will spur cheap
imports.
* China is expanding a trial that allows local governments
to sell bonds directly to investors to two more provinces,
Jiangsu and Shandong, the Finance Ministry said, increasing the
number of governments involved in the pilot to six.