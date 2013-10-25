HONG KONG Oct 25 Hong Kong shares may open down
on Friday, with investors cautiously watching China's short-term
money rates after a spike in the last two sessions triggered
profit taking in growth-sensitive counters.
On Thursday, the Hang Seng Index ended down 0.7
percent at 22,835.8 points, its lowest close since Sept. 9. The
China Enterprises Index of the leading Chinese listings
in Hong Kong dropped 1.3 percent.
On the week, they are now down 2.2 and 3 percent,
respectively. The H-share index is headed for its worst week
since the one that ended June 21.
Focus will also turn to earnings on the day. China
Construction Bank, China Life Insurance,
Ping An Insurance, China Shenhua Energy,
CSR Corp and China Oilfield Services are
among companies due to report quarterly earnings.
Elsewhere in Asia, Japan's Nikkei was down 1
percent, while South Korea's KOSPI was down 0.7 percent
at 0100 GMT.
FACTORS TO WATCH:
* China's top offshore oil explorer CNOOC Ltd said
on Thursday its production rose 17.8 percent in the third
quarter, boosted by output from Canadian energy firm Nexen which
it acquired for $15.1 billion earlier this year.
* Wynn Resorts Ltd reported a 7 percent rise in
quarterly revenue as gamblers flocked to its casinos in Macau.
Revenue at Wynn's Macau casinos rose about 10 percent
to $997.6 million in the third quarter, accounting for more than
70 percent of the company's total revenue.
* The biggest listed Chinese gold producer, Zijin Mining
Gold Co Ltd , said its nine-month profit
halved due to a slide in the price of the precious metal and
costs from its purchase of Australia's Norton Gold Fields Ltd.
.
* China Unicom (Hong Kong) Ltd, China's
second-biggest mobile carrier by subscribers, cemented its
longest run of year-on-year quarterly profit gain as it signed
up mobile phone users at a quicker pace than that of its
competitors.
* L'Occitane International SA said its first half
profit is materially lower from the same period last year, with
overall same store sales growth at 0.9 percent for the six
months period.
* Great Wall Motor Company Ltd said its net profit
for nine months ended in September was at 6.17 billion yuan
versus 3.84 billion yuan a year ago.