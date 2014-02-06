Feb 6 Strong gains for casino and energy stocks
helped Hong Kong shares rise on Thursday from their lowest level
in almost seven months as investors awaited the reopening of
China markets after a long holiday.
The Hang Seng Index closed up 0.7 percent at 21,423.1
points after closing on Wednesday at its lowest since July 10.
The China Enterprises Index of the top Chinese listings
in Hong Kong also rose 0.7 percent.
The Macau casino sector rebounded a day after weak monthly
revenue data triggered a selloff. Galaxy Entertainment
surged 7.5 percent in its best day since November 2012, while
Sands China jumped 11 percent, its biggest daily
percentage gain since October 2011.
China's stock markets, closed since Jan. 31 for Lunar New
Year holidays, will reopen on Friday.