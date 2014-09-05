HONG KONG, Sept 5 Hong Kong shares finished
slightly lower on Friday as investors locked in gains ahead of a
new round of Chinese economic data and a market holiday early
next week.
The Hang Seng Index closed down 0.2 percent at
25,240.15. The China Enterprises Index of the leading
offshore Chinese listings in Hong Kong was down 0.2 percent.
On the week, the Hang Seng Index added 2.0 percent and the
HSCE rose 3.7 percent in its best week in six.
Chinese markets will be shut on Monday for the Mid-Autumn
Festival, while Hong Kong will be closed on Tuesday for the
holiday.
Markets are bracing for a slew of Chinese economic data for
August over the coming week. Trade figures are due on Monday,
inflation on Thursday and urban investment, industrial output
and retail sales on Saturday.
(Reporting by Donny Kwok; Editing by Alan Raybould)