HONG KONG, Sept 22 Hong Kong shares closed at
two-month lows on Monday, as investors fretted that a private
preliminary factory survey due on Tuesday could provide more
evidence of a slowdown in China.
The Hang Seng Index closed down 1.4 percent at
23,955.49 points, the lowest close since July 22. The China
Enterprises Index of the leading offshore Chinese
listings in Hong Kong was down 1.7 percent.
If the HSBC China September flash manufacturing PMI reading
on Tuesday is below 50, that will indicate that factory
activity is contracting.
Index heavyweights were battered on Monday, with Tencent
Holdings down 3.3 percent while PetroChina
shed 2.5 percent.
Shares of Prada SpA, for which China is an pivotal
market, dived 6.3 percent to their lowest in 26 months after the
company reported late on Friday that first-half profit fell 21
percent.
China Galaxy Securities skidded 5.5 percent after
the brokerage said its chief officer for fixed income and two
other employees had been asked to cooperate with a judicial
authority regarding personal matters.
(Reporting by Donny Kwok; Editing by Richard Borsuk)