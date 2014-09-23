HONG KONG, Sept 23 Hong Kong shares finished at
their lowest in two months on Tuesday, unimpressed by stronger
Chinese mainland markets and weighed down by a few index
heavyweights.
The Hang Seng Index slipped 0.5 percent to 23,837.07
points, the lowest close since July 22. The China Enterprises
Index of the leading offshore Chinese listings in Hong
Kong was off 0.3 percent to its lowest since July 21.
Tencent Holdings slid 1.8 percent to a nearly
three-month closing low, hurt by the New York listing of rival
Alibaba Group.
Sands China dived 3.0 percent and Galaxy
Entertainment Group sank 2.5 percent, leading losses
among casino operators after a brief rebound last week.
Top percentage loser on the H-share index was China Longyuan
Power Group Corp, which slumped 6.1 percent to its
lowest since July 2013 after Goldman Sachs downgraded the stock
to "sell" from "neutral".
(Reporting by Grace Li; Editing by Richard Borsuk)