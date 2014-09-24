HONG KONG, Sept 24 Hong Kong shares ended higher for the first time this week on Wednesday lifted by a stronger China market, with investor sentiment recovering after better-than-expected Chinese manufacturing activity.

The Hang Seng Index ended up 0.4 percent at 23,921.61 points. The China Enterprises Index of the leading offshore Chinese listings in Hong Kong climbed 1.4 percent, snapping a four-day losing streak.

Large state banks led index gains. China Construction Bank Corp and Industrial and Commercial Bank of China each added more than 1 percent.

Chinese telcos rose after mainland media reported Apple Inc's iPhone 6 is in the final stages of review for approval, with results due shortly, quoting a top Chinese government regulator. China Telecom spiked 5.2 percent.

Galaxy Entertainment Group and Sands China were still major drags on the Hang Seng, down 1.5 and 1.6 percent, respectively. Macau gaming revenue for September could see a 14.5 percent year-on-year drop, Barclays said in a note on Tuesday. (Reporting by Grace Li; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)