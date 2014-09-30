HONG KONG, Sept 30 Hong Kong's benchmark index
fell to a three-month low on Tuesday, finishing on its biggest
monthly fall since May 2012 as investors dumped shares amid the
city's worst civil unrest in decades.
Investor apprehension at how Beijing might respond next has
deepened as tens of thousands of pro-democracy protesters
blocked streets in Hong Kong's busiest areas, in one of the
biggest political challenges to Beijing since the Tiananmen
Square crackdown 25 years ago.
The Hang Seng Index lost 1.3 percent at 22,932.98
points. Having had only five winning sessions out of 21 trading
days in September, the index plunged 7.3 percent this month.
Tuesday's losses also pulled it into negative territory on the
quarter, down 1.1 percent.
The China Enterprises Index of the leading offshore
Chinese listings in Hong Kong was off 1.2 percent on the day and
0.2 percent this quarter.
Banks and property developers were the key losers. HSBC
Holdings shed 1.4 percent, as did Cheung Kong Holdings
.
Hong Kong markets will be closed on Wednesday and Thursday
for public holidays.
(Reporting by Grace Li; Editing by Eric Meijer)