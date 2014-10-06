HONG KONG Oct 6 Hong Kong's benchmark index
posted its biggest daily gain in more than a month on Monday, as
pro-democracy activists scaled down protests and upbeat U.S.
jobs data provided some relief over the outlook for the global
economy.
In Hong Kong, protesters allowed civil servants to pass
through barricades unimpeded, on their way to work at the main
government offices. Some banks reopened branches that they had
closed during the the mass protests over the past week.
The Hang Seng Index finished up 1.1 percent at
23,315.04 points, the best one-day gain since Sept. 3. The China
Enterprises Index of leading offshore Chinese listings
in Hong Kong added 0.6 percent.
Macau casinos rallied as investors bet on a technical
rebound in the oversold sector, despite data released at midday
showing gambling revenue in the world's biggest gambling hub
declined for a fourth consecutive month.
Sands China soared 7.1 percent, while Galaxy
Entertainment Group jumped 6.6 percent. Both hit their
lowest level in more than 13 months on Friday.
Index heavyweights, laid low by across the board selling
last week, posted solid gains on Monday. Tencent Holdings
climbed 3.2 percent and HSBC Holdings rose
0.6 percent.
(Reporting by Grace Li; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)