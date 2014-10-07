HONG KONG Oct 7 Hong Kong shares finished
higher for a third day in a row on Tuesday, with investor
confidence recovering as pro-democracy demonstrations eased in
the wake of a meeting between protest leaders and government
officials.
The Hang Seng Index rose 0.5 percent to 23,422.52
points. The China Enterprises Index of the leading
offshore Chinese listings in Hong Kong was 0.6 percent higher.
Some local retail-related stocks were weaker, as lingering
protests disrupted operations and drove away tourists.
In a statement late on Monday, the Hong Kong Retail
Management Association said the drop in retail sales during the
"Golden Week" holiday in China ranged from 15 percent to more
than 50 percent. Sectors that took the biggest hits included
watches and jewellery, fashion, accessories and catering.
The leading percentage winner among H-shares was China Cinda
Asset Management Co, which spiked 4.5 percent after
Goldman Sachs raised the target price of its shares to HK$4.60
from HK$4.48.
Chinese property developers felt profit-taking pressure
after some solid gains the previous two sessions, lifted by
China's move to relax home-loan rules.
Greentown China Holdings and Country Garden
Holdings shed 1.8 and 2.6 percent, respectively.
Mainland markets, closed since Oct. 1, reopen on Wednesday.
(Reporting by Grace Li; Editing by Richard Borsuk)