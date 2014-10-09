SHANGHAI Oct 9 Hong Kong shares finished higher
on Thursday, buoyed by gains in global markets on expectations
that the Federal Reserve would keep interest rates low for a
longer period.
The Hang Seng Index rose 1.2 percent to 23,534.53
points. The China Enterprises Index of the top Chinese
listings in Hong Kong climbed 0.9 percent.
Investor sentiment also was underpinned by comments by
Premier Li Keqiang published late on Wednesday that China would
launch further major investment projects in information
networks, water conservancy and environment protection this
year.
The leading percentage winner among H-shares was Shanghai
Fosun Pharmaceutical Group, which climbed 2.2 percent.
The financial sector performed well, with Industrial and
Commercial Bank of China rising 0.6 percent, China
Construction Bank climbing 1.6 percent and HSBC
Holdings PLC gainning 0.8 percent.
Shares of China's Tianhe chemicals Group plunged
more than 39.4 percent after a month-long suspension following a
stock research's allegations that it had cooked its books.
(Reporting by Chen Yixin and the Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by
Kim Coghill)