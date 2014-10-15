SHANGHAI, Oct.15 Hong Kong shares finished up
0.4 percent on Wednesday as global stock markets showed some
signs of stabilising, but gains were capped by weak China
inflation data which added to concerns that global economic
growth is faltering.
The Hang Seng Index closed up 92 points at 23,140.05
points, while the China Enterprises Index of the leading
offshore Chinese listings in Hong Kong was up 0.3 percent.
The market rallied as Hong Kong police appeared to be
getting the upper hand over pro-democracy protesters whose
sit-ins have paralyzed parts of the city in recent weeks,
putting further pressure on the already sluggish economy.
(Editing by Kim Coghill)