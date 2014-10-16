SHANGHAI Oct 16 Hong Kong shares finished lower
on Thursday on worries over slowing global growth prompted by a
slew of weak U.S. economic data, but losses were limited by a
more positive outlook on China.
The Hang Seng Index closed down 1.0 percent at
22,900.94 points, with the China Enterprises Index of
the leading offshore Chinese listings in Hong Kong also down 1.0
percent.
Some analysts said better-than-expected money supply and
lending data from the mainland as well as the approaching
announcement of the Shanghai-Hong Kong stock connector launch
date dampened the negative impact of weaker overseas markets.
Chinese sportswear maker Anta posted its biggest
single-day drop of 10.9 percent after major shareholders planned
to seek HK$1.14 billion ($146.96 million) worth of existing
shares.
($ = 7.7573 Hong Kong dollar)
(Reporting by Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)