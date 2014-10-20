SHANGHAI Oct 20 Hong Kong shares finished slightly higher on Monday, underpinned by positive U.S. economic data and in line with regional bourses, but investors stayed cautious due to recent volatility.

The Hang Seng Index closed up 0.2 percent at 23,070.26 points. The China Enterprises Index of the leading offshore Chinese listings in Hong Kong rose 0.6 percent.

Top index boost China Overseas Land & Investment gained 1.7 percent and China Resources Land rose 0.9 percent.

Casino shares continued their rise from Friday after Sands China posted solid quarterly earnings. Sands China rose 0.9 percent and Galaxy Entertainment was up 1.1 percent. (Reporting by Chen Yixin and Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)