SHANGHAI Oct 21 Hong Kong shares ended flat on Tuesday following weakness in the local currency and concerns over whether upcoming talks between the government and pro-democracy protestors would end the current stalemate.

The Hang Seng Index closed up 0.1 percent at 23,088.58 points. The China Enterprises Index of the leading offshore Chinese listings in Hong Kong fell 0.2 percent.

Analysts said that while there was some optimism that mainland China would roll out more policies to support slowing growth momentum, after third-quarter GDP data showed that the economy grew at its slowest pace since the global financial crisis, this did not affect the Hong Kong market.

The telecoms sector extended the morning's losses after China Mobile posted weaker-than-expected quarterly results the previous day. China Mobile dropped 1.8 percent, and China Unicom slipped 0.7 percent. (Reporting by Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)