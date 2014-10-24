SHANGHAI Oct 24 Hong Kong shares finished lower
on Friday, dragged down by weak Chinese property data and
corporate results from major companies.
The Hang Seng Index unofficially closed down 0.1
percent at 23,302.20 points. The China Enterprises Index
of the leading offshore Chinese listings in Hong Kong fell 0.5
percent.
For the week, the two indexes were up 1.2 percent and 1.5
percent, respectively, posting the biggest weekly gains since
early September.
Property shares fell following a fifth straight month of
declines in home prices in China in September and the prospect
of a greater supply of flats in Hong Kong as the government
tries to rein in prices.
China's biggest maker of sport utility vehicles Great Wall
Motor fell 5.1 percent after it reported a 22 percent
decline in its third-quarter profit.
Kingsoft Corp plunged 11.9 percent after the
company issued a profit warning on Thursday that it would record
a significant decline in operating profit for the third-quarter.
(Reporting by Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)