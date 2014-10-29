HONG KONG Oct 29 Hong Kong shares rose, tracking strength in China markets, on anticipation the Federal Reserve later on Wednesday will reinforce signals that it could be a long time before U.S. interest rates rise.

The Hang Seng Index unofficially closed up 1.3 percent at 23,819.87 points in its highest close since Sept. 24, while the China Enterprises Index of the leading offshore Chinese listings in Hong Kong rose 1.7 percent to its highest close in nearly six weeks.

Casino stocks led gains after Wynn Macau posted better-than-expected quarterly earnings, fuelling hopes the gambling market has stabilised. Wynn Macau rose 4.9 percent, Galaxy Entertainment surged 6.3 percent and Sands China climbed 5.0 percent.

Shares of Ping An Insurance rose 2.9 percent in Hong Kong after China's second-largest insurer by market capitalisation reported third-quarter profits. China Life rose 2.2 percent. (Reporting by Donny Kwok; Editing by Richard Borsuk)