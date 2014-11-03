SHANGHAI Nov 3 Hong Kong shares finished lower
on Monday as investors took profits following solid gains last
week.
The Hang Seng Index unofficially closed down 0.3
percent at 23,915.97 points, while the China Enterprises Index
of the leading offshore Chinese listings in Hong Kong
fell 0.9 percent.
Analysts said the market was meeting resistance as the Hang
Seng index neared its 50-day moving average of around 23,982.
Adding to bearish sentiment were factory and service sector
surveys which suggested China's economy lost further momentum
heading into the fourth quarter as a property slowdown
intensified and export demand softened.
The energy sector led losses with PetroChina
dropping 1.5 percent, China Shenhua Energy falling 2.5
percent, and China Coal Energy Co Ltd shedding 1.3
percent.
Guangzhou Shipyard International Ltd soared over
70 percent after the company said on Friday that it would buy
Huangpu Wenchong yard, which builds military and marine
engineering vessels, from its parent China State Shipbuilding
Corp for 4.53 billion yuan ($740.60 million) in
shares and cash.
($1 = 6.1167 Chinese yuan)
(Reporting by Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Kim Coghill)